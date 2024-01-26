Where a defendant files a notice of appeal but declines to present any legal argument or citation to the record or authority, he has forfeited his argument and his appeal is subject to dismissal.The 5th District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Champaign County Associate Judge Brett N. Olmstead.Elijah Duckworth was arrested for a shooting in June 2023 that led to a car crash and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The state moved to deny him pretrial …