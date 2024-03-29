Where defendant is denied pretrial release and subsequently petitions for pretrial release again, the appellate court lacks jurisdiction over the initial denial absent a timely notice of appeal.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal in part and affirmed in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas J. Byrne.On March 2, 2023, Jarius Hongo was found in possession of a loaded 9-millimeter pistol with a 33-round capacity extended magazine. Hongo, who had prior convictions for attempted murder and …