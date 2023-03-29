Where a defendant filed a motion to reconsider his sentence but failed to file a notice of the motion, the failure to file the notice does not render the entire motion untimely or serve as a bar to appellate jurisdiction.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas E. Griffith Jr.Shaitan Cook Jr. was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder stemming from his participation at age 16 in a robbery in 2015 during which two people were …