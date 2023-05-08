Where defendant failed to identify any objections that could have been made to revised PSR that would have potentially resulted in lower sentence, appellate panel rejected argument that district court had violated FRCP 32(i)(1)(A).The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.Paula Hise was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of wire fraud. Hise worked for the victim as an office manager and bookkeeper for more than 12 years. An investigation by the …