Where a defendant asserts the trial court erred in barring witness testimony, he must make an offer of proof that the exclusion of the evidence was erroneous and harmful or the court cannot find reversible error.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Adams County Circuit Judge Robert K. Adrian.Carlous Wires Sr. (Carlous Sr.) was found shot in the head, with currency missing from his body, on Nov. 23, 2015. Prior to this, he used the phone of Shelby Wires (Shelby), his daughter, to make a phone call …