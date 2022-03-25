Where a party is charged with a single violation of a stalking no contact order and evidence of prior behavior is introduced to establish a course of conduct, such evidence cannot result in independent findings of guilt on the prior behavior when no warning was given in the charging instrument or prior to trial that they would be at issue, and such evidence may then qualify as prejudicial other crimes evidence.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Kankakee County Circuit Judge Clark Erickson.Robert …