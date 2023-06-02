Where prosecutor justified peremptory strikes by explaining that he had a per se rule that he did not believe anyone who claimed not to use the internet, it was not error for district court to find this to be a credible race neutral explanation for the strikes.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.A jury convicted Jalen Howard of being a felon in possession of a weapon, but Howard asserted the jury trial was tainted by errors that occurred …