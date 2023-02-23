Where a petitioner files an affidavit as evidence of actual innocence has progressed to the second-stage proceedings, the court may not consider evidence from proceedings not involving the petitioner in deciding whether third-stage proceedings are warranted.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Michael R. Clancy.Early in the morning on April 10, 1986, a liquor store was robbed by three men, and two men were shot to death. One of the men was identified as Wayne …