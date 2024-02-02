Where defendant is released on bond, the state must file a petition to detain within 21 days of defendant’s release or the petition is untimely.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Lake County Circuit Judge Daniel B. Shanes.On Feb. 17, 2023, there was a shooting, where four men pulled up to a barbershop and fired at least 56 rounds at a man who had just exited the building. On April 28, 2023, Kenyatta Triplett was arrested for participating in the shooting. Cash bail was set at $1 million with 10% paid …