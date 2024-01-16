Where the state petitions to revoke pretrial release, the defendant has the right to be present unless one of the exceptions in section 110-6(a) of the Code of Criminal Procedure is met.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Kankakee County Circuit Judge William S. Dickenson.Marcus Gathing was charged with five felony drug counts in July 2022 and given a $200,000 bond. He posted the bond in December 2022. In September 2023, the state petitioned to revoke pretrial release, alleging Gathing had …