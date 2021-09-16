Where a defendant seeks to obtain the victim’s medical records, the victim’s medical provider is mandated to refuse to provide medical records without a signed consent form from an authorized individual, and should not produce the records even for an in camera inspection.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated a decision from Will County Associate Judge Edward A. Burmila Jr.Evelyn Rodriguez was treated for injuries on Oct. 6, 2018 at the AMITA Health Adventist Medical Center Bolingbrook and Alexian Brothers-AHS Midwest …