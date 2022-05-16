Where a defendant seeks review of a forfeited issue under the plain error doctrine he must make an explicit argument that the issue meets one or both of the prongs of the plain error doctrine, and if no argument is made to this effect the defendant forfeits plain error review.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed and modified a decision from Lake County Associate Judge George D. Strickland.On or about Oct. 21, 2017, Dennis Russell was involved in an automobile accident on Green Bay Road in Zion, Illinois, striking two …