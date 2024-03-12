Where the state untimely files a petition to deny defendant pretrial release, to grant that petition violates defendant’s right to liberty and may be reviewed under the plain error doctrine.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated a decision from Will County Circuit Judge David Carlson.Alan Vojensky was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on Oct. 17, 2023, and released with orders to report to court on Nov. 7, 2023. When he did, the case was continued to Dec. 7, 2023, when the …