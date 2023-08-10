Where a defendant challenges the admission of other bad acts by the court as a plain error, he must demonstrate prejudice apparent in the record and may not merely assert that the court erroneously considered those acts in passing judgment.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and dismissed the appeal in part from a decision by Kendall County Circuit Judge Robert P. Pilmer.Matthew Brennan (Matthew) and Tara M. (Tara) have two daughters, born in 2008 and 2013. Matthew and Tara divorced in 2017, with a judgment …