Where a petitioner raises a claim of actual innocence, the new evidence as a whole must be sufficient to support a claim of actual innocence, but each individual piece of evidence is not required to be sufficient to support such a claim.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Angela Munari Petrone.On Oct. 22, 2001, Tony Koniewicz was killed in a drive-by shooting. Angel Class, a member of the Satan Disciples street gang was arrested and charged with first-degree …