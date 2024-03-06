Where a defendant is denied post-conviction pre-sentencing release, she cannot appeal under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 604(h) as that applies only to orders concerning pretrial release.The 4th District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from Fulton County Circuit Judge Kenneth J. Hogan.Shauna Windsor was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice in September 2019. In November 2020, she was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice for a separate …