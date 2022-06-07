Where a defendant voluntarily withdraws his post-conviction petition during second stage proceedings, on reinstatement he is not entitled to go directly to second-stage proceedings but must go through first-stage proceedings.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Clark County Circuit Judge Tracy W. Resch.Scott D. Hunt was convicted of a number of sex offenses involving children, including but not limited to his adopted daughter S.H. While many of the offenses were committed in his residence in Illinois …