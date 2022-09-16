Where a defendant in a post-conviction petition alleges a substantial showing that his counsel failed to privately consult him and inform him of the evidence against him, the circuit court should proceed to an evidentiary hearing.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Timothy J. Joyce.Charlie Bass called the police at 3:15 a.m. to report that he found his girlfriend, Netisha Stroger, shot and bleeding on the floor. An investigation indicated that …