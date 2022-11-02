Where a petitioner seeks post-conviction review, he must produce “objective, independent” evidence to be reviewed, and his own affidavit does not meet that requirement.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Diana L. Kenworthy.Early in the morning of Jan. 17, 2011, four men broke into a second-floor Chicago apartment which they believed was a drug house, trying to rob it. Three of the men were masked. They beat two of the male occupants and sexually assaulted one of the female …