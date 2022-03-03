Where a court grants a defendant’s motion to recharacterize a petition to vacate judgment as a post-conviction petition rather than doing so sua sponte, the court is not obligated to strictly admonish the defendant so long as an admonishment is given, as the defendant cannot then be found to have been denied an opportunity to respond to the recharacterization or to modify or withdraw the petition.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Brian K. Flaherty.On Dec. 27, 1994, Altai …