Where a defendant seeks to file a successive postconviction petition it must allege an error in the proceedings resulting in his conviction.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DuPage County Circuit Judge Alexander F. McGimpsey.In 1978, Phillip LaPointe shot and killed a taxicab driver. He had turned 18 the prior week. LaPointe entered an open guilty plea to the charge of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life without parole, with the trial court finding the murder was “accompanied by …