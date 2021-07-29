Where a defendant is in the first stage of postconviction proceedings, it is only necessary to establish the gist of a constitutional claim to move to second stage proceedings.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge James Michael Obbish.In 2002, Wesam Zumot, 19, and his friend, Adam Montoya, had a falling out, involving the accusation that Montoya stole a stereo system from Zumot’s car. The two had an altercation, and Zumot shot and killed Montoya. Zumot testified …