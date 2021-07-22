Where a petitioner requests the court to consider his Sect. 2-1401 petition as a postconviction petition, he meets the requirements of Sect. 122-1(d) of the Post-Conviction Hearing Act and the trial court must consider it as a postconviction petition.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Lake County Associates] Judge Ari P. Fisz.Anthony Weber was involved in a confrontation on July 28, 2014. Weber approached four minors who were repeatedly riding their bikes past his house. The boys alleged …