Where a defendant filed a notice of appeal from a denial of a motion to withdraw a plea, they have effectively filed a direct appeal and the period for the filing of a postconviction petition is six months from the date they had to file a petition for leave to appeal.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Circuit Judge Robert Randall Wilt.Jessica Lighthart was charged with a 15-count indictment on Jan. 10, 2003. On June 15, 2004, she pled guilty to first degree murder for the fatal …