Where a petitioner files a postconviction petition but fails to submit the “PC Fee,” resulting in no further action until the fee has been paid, the petition is not docketed for the purpose of the 90-day limitation on deciding on first-stage petitions until the fee is paid.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent M. Gaughan.On June 16, 2012, Shakaki Asphy, Thomas Cunningham and Leon Cunningham were shot by a man who ran by in a black hooded sweatshirt. Asphy …