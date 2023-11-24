Where a postconviction petition is remanded from the appellate court with instructions to conduct a suppression hearing, the circuit court has authority to order a new trial as a suppression hearing is conducted in contemplation of a trial.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Michael Clancy.Ralph Harris was arrested in August 1995 in connection with an aggravated criminal sexual assault. However, during the investigation officers connected Harris to two unsolved …