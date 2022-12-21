Where a defendant asserts the gist of a constitutional violation in a postconviction petition, if the state fails to challenge the claims of cause and prejudice, the appellate court must consider the claims accepted by the state.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Nicholas Ford.Darron Rouse was charged with one count of armed robbery. Prior to trial, the court admonished Rouse about giving up his right to a jury trial and Rouse affirmed that he chose a bench …