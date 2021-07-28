Where a victim and eyewitness who was listed but unavailable as a prosecution witness at trial enters an affidavit exculpating the defendant, that affidavit constitutes new evidence and is sufficient to support a postconviction petition.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Alfredo Maldonado.Cruse Caldwell and Maurice McDonald were both shot non-fatally by a young man. Caldwell fell into a coma and did not regain consciousness for over a month. Eddie Mastin, a …