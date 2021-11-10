Where a defendant filed a postconviction petition during his term of mandatory supervised release and completes that term while the petition is pending, he retains standing because he had such during the initial, timely filing of his petition and his interest in purging himself of the stigma of conviction prevents the case from becoming moot.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Randy Wilt.Donald Munz was convicted of stalking and sentenced to 30 months in prison and …