Where counsel appointed for second-stage postconviction petitions seeks leave to withdraw, the trial court must grant the defendant the opportunity to be present and meaningfully respond before the motion to withdraw is granted and give the defendant 21 days to seek new counsel and file an appearance before dismissing the petition.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Winnebago County Associate Judge Randy Wilt.Edward Bryant was charged in 2006 with the murder of his neighbor, William …