Where a young adult defendant given a de facto life sentence seeks to challenge the sentence in a postconviction petition, he must present specific evidence that it is unconstitutional as applied to him and his particular circumstances in order to be appointed counsel and move on to a second-stage proceeding.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Stanley J. Sacks.Derrick Thomas, 18 at the time, met Terrence Redditt and Arvon Grays in 2011, when Redditt and Grays were …