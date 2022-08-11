Where a defendant files a petition for postconviction relief, including records which support the allegations may be sufficient to meet the evidentiary requirement for advancing to second-stage proceedings.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Paul P. Gilfillan.Francisco Reyes was beaten and killed by a group of men in the parking lot of a tortilla factory in the early morning of Dec. 24, 2007. Six men were charged with the murder, including Martin Roman. Three …