Where a defendant files a postconviction petition and reached second-stage proceedings and the state asserts it has evidence defeating defendant’s petition, the state should present it at the proceedings.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Sangamon County Circuit Judge Adam Giganti.Ray Overton was convicted of first-degree murder in November 1991. He and several others started a fist fight with the victim, Paul Babcock, and ended up stabbing Babcock in the head with a screwdriver …