Where a defendant receives postplea counsel after entering a negotiated guilty plea, counsel is required to consult with defendant about sentencing issues in order to comply with Illinois Supreme Court Rule 604(d).The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Alfredo Maldonado.David Taylor was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated battery for his involvement in the shooting of two men in September 2011 …