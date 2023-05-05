Where postplea counsel files a facially compliant Rule 604(d) certificate and the trial court determines after a full and fair hearing that the defendant’s claims are meritless, defects in the pleadings do not justify a remand for further proceedings.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Winnebago County Associate Judge Jennifer J. Clifford.Troy Brown was charged with aggravated domestic battery against his ex-wife in November 2019. At the time, Brown was on probation in three Winnebago County cases for …