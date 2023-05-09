Where a defendant submits a pro se postconviction petition, counsel appointed to him may render reasonable assistance without adding citations to legal authority or further evidentiary basis if she does not find any evidentiary support.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Pamela M. Leeming.Gregory James was charged with 15 counts of first-degree murder, two counts of home invasion, one count of armed robbery, and three counts of residential burglary for the events surrounding …