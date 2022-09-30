Where a defendant is convicted of two counts which are merged and sentenced on a count later found unconstitutional and void, the sentence cannot be transferred nunc pro tunc to the unsentenced count and therefore cannot be used as a predicate offense for a charge occurring prior to the conviction being found void.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, vacated in part, and remanded a case from Cook County Associate Judge Alfredo Maldonado.Raul Calvillo was charged with six counts of aggravated …