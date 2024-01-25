Where a defendant is already in detention on a cash bond, the circuit court may remove, add, or increase the conditions of pretrial release at any time after motion by either party.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of St. Clair County Circuit Judge Robert B. Haida.James O’Neal Jr. was arrested and on May 24, 2023, charged with murder and aggravated battery/discharge of firearm for a murder that occurred on Aug. 13, 2017, when two men sleeping in a car were robbed by O’Neal and Shavon Brownlee. Brownlee …