Where defendant is charged with stalking or aggravated stalking, the court must find he presents a threat to the particular victim to justify pretrial detention.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Will County Circuit Judges David Carlson and Daniel Rippy.On March 14, 2023, officers responded to a call of criminal damage to property. I.S., the caller, stated that her ex-boyfriend, Trevor Crawford, had slashed her vehicle’s tires. She told the officers that he had tried to FaceTime and call …