Where the trial court finds sufficient evidence to grant pretrial detention, the appellate court may not reverse the decision unless it is against the manifest weight of the evidence.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge William Fahy.Herbert Pitts was charged with multiple offenses, including armed violence, aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and possession of crack cocaine and cannabis, on Nov. 27, 2023. The state filed a petition seeking pretrial …