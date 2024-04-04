Where the state does not file a verified petition seeking pretrial detention in response to defendant’s petition seeking release, the circuit court may not enter a detention order sua sponte.The 5th District Appellate Court vacated an order from Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas E. Griffith Jr.On June 7, 2023, Russell Shockley was charged by information with two counts of child pornography and one count of indecent solicitation of a child. He was arrested and his bond was set at $300,000. He was unable to post bond and …