Where the state has and relies on defendant’s police report from a prior arrest at a pretrial detention hearing, he must provide copies to defendant’s counsel prior to the hearing.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Maryam Ahmad.Marquise Ramyyeh was charged with armed robbery with a firearm along with three codefendants. The state filed a petition for pretrial detention for Ramyyeh, asserting he was a danger to the community. At the beginning of the hearing …