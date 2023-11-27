Where defendant has already had pretrial release conditions set when a new law goes into effect, he may choose to receive release conditions per the new law.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Coles County Circuit Judge Brian L. Bower.Rene Rios Jr. (Rios) was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual assault against a family member on Aug. 23, 2023. At that time, the court set his bond at $500,000 and ordered release only …