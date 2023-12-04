Where a defendant is denied bail, it is proper if based on the specific facts of the case and the circuit court’s conclusion that no condition mitigates defendant’s danger to the community.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Warren County Associate Judge Nigel D. Graham.William Inman was arrested and, on Sept. 21, 2023, charged with nine counts over three different cases, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine …