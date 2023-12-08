Where defendant is already subject to conditional pretrial release when pretrial release laws go into effect, defendant may stand on their current conditions or obtain a hearing under the new law.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Jefferson County Associate Judge Jerry E. Crisel.On Sept. 8, 2023, Cole Swan was charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver and unlawful delivery of methamphetamines. His bond was set for $50,000 and he remained in detention, unable to pay it. On Sept. 18, 2023 …