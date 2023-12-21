Where the state makes its first appearance before a judge and seeks to set the terms of defendant’s pretrial release, that is its only opportunity to petition to detain defendant without notice.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Anthony Calabrese.In August 2023, the state sought an order permitting the arrest of Carlos Clark for aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful restraint, aggravated fleeing, and retail theft, and setting his bail at $100,000. The …