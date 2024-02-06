Where a defendant is denied pretrial release he must be present for the hearing, or waive his right to be, or the court must determine his presence would endanger those present.The 4th District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Rock Island County Circuit Judge Frank R. Fuhr.On July 14, 2023, Steven Gatlin was served with an order of protection in effect until 2025. It prohibited him from contact with Jennifer Miner or being present at her residence in Silvis, Illinois. Gatlin had previously been …