Where the trial court makes an explicit and individualized oral finding detailing the reasons pretrial release should be denied, it need not also make an explicit and individualized written order.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak.Jonathon Andino-Acosta was charged with aggravated battery, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, resisting a peace officer, and domestic battery. This was based on an Oct. 14, 2023 incident where the police …