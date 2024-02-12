Where a defendant is arrested in possession of a weapon while on parole for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, this is sufficient evidence that no condition would mitigate the danger he poses.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Charles P. Burns.Mitchell Lee was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, manufacture and delivery of heroin, and being an armed habitual criminal. His bond hearing occurred June 8, 2022, at …