Where defendant is detained on monetary bail, the state may not petition to deny defendant pretrial release unless defendant seeks a hearing reconsidering their conditions.The 5th District Appellate Court vacated the decision of St. Clair County Circuit Judge John J. O’Gara.Branden Shannon was arrested and charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cannabis on Oct. 14, 2022. His bail was set at $100,000. On Sept. 12, 2023, the state filed a verified petition to deny Shannon pretrial …